How to prepare food to avoid cyclosporiasis

The safest option is to cook leafy greens, cilantro, basil, green onions, snow peas and raspberries after carefully washing them under clean, running water. Heating food to 158 degrees or higher kills the parasite.

If you must eat raw, fresh produce, the Centers for Disease Control suggests:

• Washing hands with soap and water before and after handling or preparing food.

• Avoiding prewashed bagged lettuce or salad mixes. Instead, buy a whole head of lettuce. Throw away the outer two or three layers of leaves and thoroughly wash the inner leaves under running water.

• Thoroughly washing herbs, such as cilantro and basil, under running water. Separate the leaves as you wash them.

• Trimming the root end and removing the outer layer of green onions, which also are known as scallions. Once that's done, wash them thoroughly under running water.

• Considering using frozen raspberries, rather than fresh, to reduce risk. The fruit's bumpy surface makes raspberries especially difficult to clean. The parasite can hide in its tiny crevices. Freezing may reduce the risk, but the health department warns it does not guarantee the fruit won't be contaminated.

• Rubbing the surface of snow peas while washing them under running water.

• Washing all fresh produce under clean running water, even if you plan to peel it. Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush and cut away any damaged or bruised areas before preparing and eating.