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PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes will have to start from scratch if she hopes to charge those involved in the "fake elector'' scheme.

In an 18-word order Thursday, the Arizona Supreme Court left intact the ruling by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Sam Myers that the original 2024 indictment was legally flawed.

Myers said grand jurors were never given a copy of the 1887 federal Electoral Count Act, which directed Congress how to handle it when they get multiple slates of electors from any state. He said that denied them information that could have made a difference in their decision on whether to indict.

The defendants were indicted on charges they submitted false documents after the 2020 presidential election claiming that Republican Donald Trump won Arizona — and that they were the state's legitimate electors — despite the fact that Democrat Joe Biden defeated him by 10,457 votes.

In upholding the lower court ruling, the justices rejected arguments by Mayes that the federal law "provides no defense to the state fraud, forgery, and conspiracy charges.'' The attorney general had no better luck with claims that instructing the grand jury on the federal law "would be misleading at best.''

A spokesman for Mayes said she intends to pursue the case with a new grand jury but said he could not comment on how soon that might happen.

But questions remain of whether this ever will go to court.

First, there is another legal issue that has to be resolved: whether Mayes violated the state's Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation law.