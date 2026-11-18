Only thing is, Myers never issued a final finding on the anti-SLAPP claim, saying the dismissal of the case over the flawed grand jury testimony left him nothing on which to rule.

But Cooper, Lamon's attorney, told the appellate court Tuesday that the state has to reimburse his legal costs. She called the anti-SLAPP law "both a sword and a shield.''

"Attorneys' fees and costs as a consequence is an important remedy to make sure that lawsuits and indictments aren't brought that violate constitutional rights,'' Cooper said.

Judge Michael Brown noted, though, that Lamon was aware of the anti-SLAPP statute but still agreed to dismissal.

Cooper argued that the agreement did not mention attorneys' fees at all, nor dismissal under anti-SLAPP statute. She claims the silence leaves both those options on the table.

But Brown added that Lamon still fails to show he was entitled to fees or permanent dismissal.

"Under the plain language of the statute, how does your argument make sense?'' the judge said. "There's been no granting of a motion. There's been no granting of an anti-SLAPP motion. That is the key to triggering fees, is it not?''

Cooper claimed the state failed to meet its burden under the law by not responding to the anti-SLAPP motion. She added that the state acted in bad faith in its indictment, as evidenced by Myers' preliminary rulings.

Prosecutors said their lack of response was unnecessary because, by that time, Myers had tossed out charges against all the defendants.