PHOENIX — A prosecutor told a court that a former defendant in the "fake electors'' case, who signed a deal last year to drop charges against him, can't now ask the state to pay his legal fees due to "buyer's remorse."
In legal arguments Tuesday, Assistant Attorney General Casey Ball said former defendant Jim Lamon is asking the Court of Appeals to order that he be reimbursed, even though the deal he negotiated never included such a provision.
Ball reminded the appellate judges that there are no charges against Lamon, saying that means he cannot pursue additional remedies "in a dead case'' and "kick a dead horse to get the same dismissal plus maybe attorneys' fees.''
But Lamon's attorney, Lacy Cooper, said that while the case is dismissed, there's still an outstanding claim — never resolved — about whether Attorney General Kris Mayes violated state laws designed to protect people from prosecution for exercising their First Amendment rights.
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Lamon, a Republican former candidate for U.S. Senate, was indicted in 2024 alongside other Arizona Republicans and political allies who filed documents claiming to be the official electors for Donald Trump in 2020 despite Joe Biden's presidential win in the state.
The 2024 indictment charged that the 11 GOP electors and seven associates of Trump conspired to commit fraud and forgery by submitting fake certificates claiming Trump won the state — and was entitled to the state's 11 electoral votes — despite the fact that Biden beat Trump in Arizona by 10,457 votes.
Unlike most of his co-defendants, Lamon was let off the hook early. The agreement signed in December dismissed all charges against him without prejudice, meaning Mayes could seek a second indictment.
Prosecutors say Lamon won't face another round of charges unless he violates the agreement, which gave the state access to his emails — documents that prosecutors want to use against remaining defendants if they refile the case against them.
Yet now Lamon contends the state should pick up his legal fees.
Ball told the appellate judges there is no merit to that bid.
"There was a negotiation between the state and Mr. Lamon for a voluntary dismissal,'' he said. "A negotiation that did not include attorneys' fees.''
But Cooper said it isn't that simple.
Last year, after Lamon was no longer part of the case, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Samuel Myers tossed the indictment against the remaining defendants after concluding grand jurors were not given all the information they needed.
But it permits Mayes to refile the case. A spokesman for her office said no decision has been made as to whether she plans to pursue a second prosecution.
Complicating matters is that Myers had previously issued a preliminary ruling in early 2025 saying the defendants had shown that Mayes may have violated the state's anti-Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation laws.
Those laws are designed to deter prosecutions "substantially motivated by a desire to deter, retaliate against or prevent the lawful exercise of a constitutional right.'' Myers said the charges in the indictment appeared on their face to attack what is "at least in part some arguably lawful speech.''
Such a finding would not only result in dismissal of charges but allow defendants to have the state pay their legal fees.
Only thing is, Myers never issued a final finding on the anti-SLAPP claim, saying the dismissal of the case over the flawed grand jury testimony left him nothing on which to rule.
But Cooper, Lamon's attorney, told the appellate court Tuesday that the state has to reimburse his legal costs. She called the anti-SLAPP law "both a sword and a shield.''
"Attorneys' fees and costs as a consequence is an important remedy to make sure that lawsuits and indictments aren't brought that violate constitutional rights,'' Cooper said.
Judge Michael Brown noted, though, that Lamon was aware of the anti-SLAPP statute but still agreed to dismissal.
Cooper argued that the agreement did not mention attorneys' fees at all, nor dismissal under anti-SLAPP statute. She claims the silence leaves both those options on the table.
But Brown added that Lamon still fails to show he was entitled to fees or permanent dismissal.
"Under the plain language of the statute, how does your argument make sense?'' the judge said. "There's been no granting of a motion. There's been no granting of an anti-SLAPP motion. That is the key to triggering fees, is it not?''
Cooper claimed the state failed to meet its burden under the law by not responding to the anti-SLAPP motion. She added that the state acted in bad faith in its indictment, as evidenced by Myers' preliminary rulings.
Prosecutors said their lack of response was unnecessary because, by that time, Myers had tossed out charges against all the defendants.
And Ball said if Lamon wanted the state to pay his legal fees, he should have raised the issue while he was negotiating his deal or at the time the state filed to dismiss his charges.
Appellate judges Steven Williams and Andrew Becke then asked whether the state's dismissal of the case at the "eleventh hour'' — before Myers ruled on the anti-SLAPP claim — violated "the spirit'' of the anti-SLAPP law.
Ball responded that dismissal didn't violate the anti-SLAPP statute, in spirit or otherwise. He added dismissal doesn't automatically bring attorneys' fees either, as parties must win dismissal under the anti-SLAPP law, and, even then, the court still has final say on fees.
But Ball noted that none of the above applied to Lamon because it was "a dead case.''
"The whole point of a motion to dismiss a legal action is that there has to be a legal action pending,'' Ball said.
The court took the matter under advisement.