Basile said the judge is missing the point.

He said the entire purpose behind Proposition 145 is to forever protect those scholarship accounts for military families.

Yes, he conceded, it is true that lawmakers could have put only that provision into what they are asking voters to adopt. And, if approved, it would preclude such future attempts.

But Basile argued there is nothing wrong with lawmakers also including language that also entirely voids any other measure with such a provision.

Anyway, he said, even if Prop. 145 is approved — and even if it nullifies Prop. 212 if voters also approve that — none of that precludes future efforts by groups like the Arizona Education Association and Save Our Schools to make changes to the voucher program. Instead, they would just have to avoid provisions that affect military families.

What Basile does not mention is that the backers of Prop. 145 acknowledged that they crafted it as a "poison pill'' to undermine Prop. 212, regardless of whether it is approved in November.

That measure does far more than affect banking of voucher dollars.

It seeks to further define in law what items serve an educational purpose and, more to the point, what items do not. There even is a list of forbidden items, ranging from household furniture and motor vehicles to jewelry, lingerie and admission to amusement parks.

It also would deny vouchers to children in families earning more than $150,000 a year.

Basile said the court should ignore as irrelevant any effect Prop. 145 would have on Prop. 212.