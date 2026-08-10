The measure seeks to impose new oversight, including listing the kinds of items that can and cannot be purchased with voucher dollars. It also would deny vouchers to students from families making more than $150,000 a year.

One provision in Prop. 212 says that if voters approve the measure, the Protect Education committee has the legal right to sue or intervene in any action to ensure it is enforced. It also says if anyone else sues to invalidate any provision of the initiative, the committee is entitled to go to court to defend it.

But Republicans on the Legislative Council voted to put language in the brochure contending the Protect Education Committee would have "the power to sue the families and private schools that participate in the program for any violations of the proposition.''

Attorneys for the committee said that's false.

"The analysis manufactures a threat found nowhere in the initiative,'' they told Martin. They said the council's wording tells those with children in the ESA program that if they vote for Prop. 212 it "would expose them to suit by the sponsoring committee.''

That "provocative phrasing" is not permitted in "impartial'' explanations, the lawyers said.

Martin said courts generally defer to how the Legislative Council crafts these explanations.

But he said that doesn't give its members free rein to just come up with wording that doesn't reflect what's actually in the ballot measure. That's exactly what happened here, the judge said.