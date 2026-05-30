In a May 28 Facebook post, Lamb's wife, Janel, said they were being subjected to a "massive smear campaign."

"Politics can be dark and ugly, but if you know us, you know that's not how we roll," she wrote. "The only way to dispel darkness is not with more darkness, only light."

The campaign also has not publicly denied any specific allegations cited in The Republic's investigation.

In April, lawyers for Lamb's campaign said many of the claims against him were "baseless and harmful" but offered no specifics.

A wedge issue in governor's race

The allegations against Lamb have become a wedge issue in Arizona's highly watched governor's race.

Schweikert was the first to come out against Lamb's behavior.

"This isn't acceptable," he told The Republic.

"How do you stand up in front of ... a faith community, and then say, 'This is the type of thing I'm endorsing'?"

Schweikert took aim at Biggs, saying Lamb and Biggs are "joined at the hip" and calling on his rival to disavow the behavior, too.

Both Biggs and Lamb are allies of Trump and the right-wing group Turning Point. They have appeared together at campaign rallies, fundraisers and other events, and Lamb has endorsed Biggs' campaign for governor.

"I fear we've become numb to things that in the past would have been unacceptable," Schweikert said. "Are we fearful of the Trump endorsement? Are we fearful of the attacks you get from the (online) bots, from Turning Point?"