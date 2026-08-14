"While Mr. Crispell denied that 'helping low-income students go to college' was part of his pitch to obtain signatures, the court does not find that credible,'' the judge wrote. "The June 2026 recording showed that statement was almost his entire pitch.''

The next step is that McDowell directed the secretary of state to follow a math formula — one set out in statute — making a computation extrapolating out those 5% formulas from all the counties to determine whether Prop. 212 supporters submitted enough qualified signatures.

'Highlights the possible effects of only part of it'

Only if the measure is cleared for the ballot does Thursday's Supreme Court ruling become relevant.

The issue before the justices was the wording chosen by the Legislative Council, composed of state lawmakers, who are tasked with providing an impartial explanation of what's in the initiative.

In this case, the Republicans who control the panel chose to say that if Prop. 212 is approved, it would allow the Protect Education Accountability Now Committee to sue families whose children receive vouchers for any violation of the new rules in the initiative. The legislators also wrote that even private schools could be sued.

But Timmer, writing for the unanimous court, said it was more likely than not that the actual initiative simply gives the committee the legal right to sue or intervene in any action to ensure the measure is enforced, as well as to go to court to defend Prop. 212 if it is challenged.