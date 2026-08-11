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PHOENIX — Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes acted illegally in using the word "vouchers'' do describe the program that gives tax dollars to parents to send their children to private and parochial schools, a judge has ruled.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Julie Ann Mata acknowledged Fontes' arguments that, in preparing a legal description of the effect of voter approval of Proposition 212, he was using the term "vouchers" because that has been the common understanding of the Empowerment Scholarship Account program. Fontes also noted that the term appears in Black's Law Dictionary as representing public funds that may be used to pay tuition at private schools or for home schooling.

But Mata pointed out that the word "voucher'' does not appear in an Arizona law governing ESAs.

She also noted that the Arizona Supreme Court more than a decade ago drew a legal distinction between what it considered to be vouchers — which the high court said are unconstitutional — and the system that replaced them.

That makes use of the word "misleading'' when telling voters what Prop. 212 would mean, Mata said. She has ordered Fontes to reword it.

There was no immediate comment from Fontes on whether he will appeal.

Arizona law requires the secretary of state to prepare a brief description of every measure that goes to voters as well as an explanation of the effect of a "yes'' or "no'' vote. Both of those go directly on the ballots that either are mailed to individuals or received at polling places.