"It's speech language pathologists, it's audiologists,'' Arwood said.

"When you talk to a parent, they're not going to tell you that those things are simply administration,'' he said. "Those are resources that help kids get through the day, help them learn, and help them grow.''

In fact, the most recent auditor general's report said that while the overall number of students in public schools is declining, the number of students receiving special education services has increased, particularly for autism. The report says that can cause an increase in the category of instructional support — which doesn't count toward the 60-cent goal for instruction — because it includes counselors, audiologists, speech pathologists, nurses and social workers.

Thomas said he doesn't disagree that those other professionals are needed. But he said that there are plenty of ways to fund those priorities from the other 40 cents in the budget.

Thomas said he doesn't disagree. But he said that there are plenty of ways to fund those priorities from the other 40 cents per dollar in the budget.

"What this does is it encourages districts to scrutinize non-instructional spending and to look for those efficiencies in the other areas to devote more to the classroom,'' Thomas said. "Right now, there is not that prioritization going on. And this law will require that prioritization.''

One area is "plant maintenance,'' which includes everything from utilities, building maintenance, custodial services and groundskeeping, to security. Overall, schools in Arizona spend about $1,535 a year per student on such services, about 12% of all costs.