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Former state Sen. Sine Kerr is running alongside Republican gubernatorial candidate Andy Biggs to become Arizona's first-ever lieutenant governor.

The Buckeye native comes from an expansive background in agriculture. She and her husband ran a dairy farm for more than 40 years in the west Valley district she represented at the state Legislature. Kerr will now join Biggs on the campaign trail in hopes of defeating Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs in November.

Most recently, Kerr was tapped by the Trump administration to serve as the state executive director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency in Arizona.

Her father is a U.S. Army veteran, and her mother immigrated to the United States from Sonora, Mexico. She and her husband, Bill, have four children and 12 grandchildren.

What is Kerr's political background?

Kerr was picked to replace a vacant state Senate seat in 2018 after Steve Montenegro ran for Congress. She was reelected three times before choosing not to run in 2024. She served in legislative districts 13 and 25, which include parts of Buckeye, Surprise and Yuma.

Kerr served as the Senate majority whip and chairman of the Natural Resources, Energy, and Water Committee, giving her significant influence over the state's agricultural policies. She was briefly a member of Hobbs' water policy council in 2023 before stepping down over concerns that the group existed to approve progressive policies that she said hurt farmers.