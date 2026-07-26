"The choice is whether we're going to turn into California or whether we're going to remain the wonderful state that we are," said Petersen, who has been Arizona's Senate president for four years. "Kris Mayes' top two priorities have been radical environmentalism and political lawfare and I want to restore order. My priorities have not changed. It's going to be fight crime, keep Arizona safe, defend the Constitution and laws, and root out fraud, waste and corruption."

As to the nearly four-dozen lawsuits Mayes has filed against Trump, Petersen said if he is elected he will review them. As of now, he said "the ones I've looked at, we would be dropping."

Petersen's record to face scrutiny

Petersen defeated Rodney Glassman, his GOP challenger in the July 21 primary election, by 13 percentage points as of votes counted and reported on July 23. Glassman and Petersen sparred over who was more qualified for the job, with Glassman attacking Petersen as a newbie lawyer with no courtroom experience and Petersen jabbing that Glassman was a perennial candidate who hadn't won office in multiple campaigns since he was a Democrat in 2007.

Away from the Capitol, Petersen is a real estate broker who received his law degree from Arizona State University in 2023. Mayes was a law professor at ASU before her 2022 election. She previously was an aide to Democratic former Gov. Janet Napolitano, who named her to the Arizona Corporation Commission. Mayes at the time was a Republican who won reelection to the commission regulating the state's utilities from 2003-10.