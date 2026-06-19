Heat: What is your position on power shutoffs during extreme heat?

What responsibility, if any, does the commission have to prevent utility shutoffs in extreme heat?

Nick Myers: The responsibility is on the customer to make sure they pay their bill. While we currently enforce moratoriums on shutoffs in the hottest times of year, it is important to remember that customers must still pay their bill, and even though they may fall behind, they will be responsible for paying that bill when the moratorium is lifted, so they should be paying as much as they can every month to make sure they aren't disconnected later for being so far behind as to not be able to recover.

Kevin Thompson: The Commission has already enacted shutoff prevention rules in Arizona which prohibits a customer who has fallen behind on their bills from having their power cut off during the extreme heat of the summer. The Commission is only authorized to levy fines if a utility violates the rules.

Energy supply: What do you think is the best mix of energy sources for Arizona?

In descending order, how should Arizona prioritize its sources of energy: coal, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, solar?