CJ Karamargin, a spokesperson for Ciscomani's office, said the congressman had "long-planned commitments" in the Tucson area that day. He was scheduled to hold an event with a local Chamber of Commerce in the morning and another involving a recognition of veterans in the afternoon, Karamargin said.

Feely was "regrettably" unable to attend, his general consultant Brian Seitchik told The Republic Monday, declining to say more.

Races often tighten in the final weeks, and there are still open questions as to how voters will behave, Cole said. It's not clear, for example, whether voters will take out their anger at Trump in the top-of-the-ticket races like Congress, or whether they'll continue to vote against Republicans further down the ballot, as in the Arizona legislative races.

But the recent polls offer snapshots into the headwinds facing Trump and Republicans, which have been reflected consistently in surveys for months.

"The president appears to be visiting solid red states, to try to salvage what races can be salvaged, 21 days out of an election," Cole said.

Arizonans have started casting their ballots. Early voting began Oct. 7, the week before Trump's visit.

Trump tries to mobilize the base

Mohave County is a Republican stronghold and one of the most conservative parts of the state. It's represented by hard-line GOP Rep. Paul Gosar.