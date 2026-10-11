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Two Arizona congressional races have caught the eyes of the nation and could help decide which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives.

With the exit of veteran incumbent Rep. David Schweikert, R-Arizona, the state's 1st Congressional District is now a battleground. Republican former Arizona Cardinals player Jay Feely faces Democratic former state lawmaker Amish Shah in a longtime red district that has seemed poised to turn blue for the past few election cycles.

Two-term Republican incumbent Rep. Juan Ciscomani is defending Southern Arizona's swing 6th Congressional District against Democratic Marine Corps veteran JoAnna Mendoza. The area's ever-changing representation on Capitol Hill over the past 20 years has gone from Republican Jim Kolbe to Democrats Gabrielle Giffords and Ron Barber to Republican Martha McSally to Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick to Ciscomani.

Historically, presidential midterm elections mean trouble for the party that holds the White House, so in 2026 it's President Donald Trump and the Republicans who face challenging political atmospherics.

Since the Civil War, only three presidents have seen their party make gains in midterm elections: Democrat Franklin Roosevelt in 1934, Democrat Bill Clinton in 1998 and Republican George W. Bush in 2002. Only Clinton, who picked up five House seats, was able to pull off the feat in his second term.

Trump is serving his second, though non-consecutive, term. In Trump's first midterm elections in 2018, Republicans lost 40 House seats.

This year, Trump is struggling in the opinion polls as voters get ready to cast ballots in what is essentially a referendum on his performance.