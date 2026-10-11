Two Arizona congressional races have caught the eyes of the nation and could help decide which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives.
With the exit of veteran incumbent Rep. David Schweikert, R-Arizona, the state's 1st Congressional District is now a battleground. Republican former Arizona Cardinals player Jay Feely faces Democratic former state lawmaker Amish Shah in a longtime red district that has seemed poised to turn blue for the past few election cycles.
Two-term Republican incumbent Rep. Juan Ciscomani is defending Southern Arizona's swing 6th Congressional District against Democratic Marine Corps veteran JoAnna Mendoza. The area's ever-changing representation on Capitol Hill over the past 20 years has gone from Republican Jim Kolbe to Democrats Gabrielle Giffords and Ron Barber to Republican Martha McSally to Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick to Ciscomani.
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Historically, presidential midterm elections mean trouble for the party that holds the White House, so in 2026 it's President Donald Trump and the Republicans who face challenging political atmospherics.
Since the Civil War, only three presidents have seen their party make gains in midterm elections: Democrat Franklin Roosevelt in 1934, Democrat Bill Clinton in 1998 and Republican George W. Bush in 2002. Only Clinton, who picked up five House seats, was able to pull off the feat in his second term.
Trump is serving his second, though non-consecutive, term. In Trump's first midterm elections in 2018, Republicans lost 40 House seats.
This year, Trump is struggling in the opinion polls as voters get ready to cast ballots in what is essentially a referendum on his performance.
In Arizona's House races, Trump has endorsed Feely, Ciscomani and Republican former Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, as well as incumbent Republican Reps. Eli Crane, Abe Hamadeh and Paul Gosar.
Arizona has nine seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Each of those seats is contested every two years. Every decade, the boundaries of congressional districts are adjusted based on the U.S. Census.
The Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission provides information on its website about your district, where to vote and key dates related to voting.
Here's a rundown of each district and each race:
1st Congressional District
Amish Shah (D) vs. Jay Feely (R) and Monica Alponte (L)
Arizona's 1st Congressional District covers parts of north Phoenix, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Cave Creek and Fountain Hills in Maricopa County, along with Salt River and Fort McDowell Yavapai National tribal reservations. It’s Arizona’s most affluent congressional district. It also has the most consequential primary battle this election cycle.
Who's running: Libertarian Monica Alponte, Republican Jay Feely and Democrat Amish Shah.
2nd Congressional District
Eli Crane (R) vs. Jonathan Nez (D) and Curtis Goodwin (L)
Arizona's 2nd Congressional District is largely rural but includes the communities of Flagstaff, Sedona, Prescott and Prescott Valley. It includes Apache, Coconino, Graham, Greenlee and Navajo counties as well as parts of Gila, Maricopa, Mohave, Pima, Pinal and Yavapai counties.
Who's running: Republican Eli Crane, Libertarian Curtis Goodwin and Democratic former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.
3rd Congressional District
Yassamin Ansari (D) vs. David Redkey (G) and Alan Aversa (NL)
Arizona's 3rd Congressional District is in Maricopa County, including parts of Phoenix — including the communities of South Phoenix, Laveen and Maryvale — and Glendale.
Who's running: Freshman Democratic Rep. Yassamin Ansari is seeking a second term. She faces No Labels Party candidate Alan Aversa and Green Party candidate David Redkey. No Republican candidate is on the ballot.
4th Congressional District
Greg Stanton (D) vs. Zuhdi Jasser (R) and Tisha Benoit (NL)
Arizona's 4th Congressional District is in Maricopa County, including the Phoenix community of Ahwatukee and parts of Tempe, Mesa and Chandler.
Who's running: Incumbent Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Arizona, is seeking his fifth term. He is challenged by Republican Zuhdi Jasser and No Labels Party candidate Tisha Benoit.
5th Congressional District
Mark Lamb (R) vs. Elizabeth Lee (D)
Arizona's 5th Congressional District covers parts of Maricopa and Pinal counties, including parts of Gilbert, Chandler, Queen Creek and Apache Junction.
Who's running: Republican Mark Lamb, a former Pinal County sheriff, and Democrat Elizabeth Lee, a nurse.
6th Congressional District
Juan Ciscomani (R) vs. JoAnna Mendoza (D), Jereme Lance Peters (L) and Gary Swing (G)
Arizona's 6th Congressional District covers most of Pima County, including most of Tucson, and Cochise County.
Who's running: Incumbent Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani is seeking a third term against Democratic military veteran JoAnna Mendoza. Libertarian Jereme Lance Peters and Green Party candidate Gary Swing also are in the race.
7th Congressional District
Adelita Grijalva (D) vs. Daniel Butierez Sr. (R)
Arizona's 7th Congressional District includes the southwestern part of Arizona near the state's California state line and its border with Mexico, including parts of Maricopa, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz and Yuma counties.
Who's running: Incumbent Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva, who in 2025 succeeded her late father, Rep. Raúl Grijalva, in Congress, is seeking reelection. She faces a challenge from Republican Daniel Butierez Sr.
8th Congressional District
Abe Hamadeh (R) vs. Bernadette Greene-Placentia (D)
Arizona's 8th Congressional District covers parts of Maricopa and Yavapai counties, including Glendale, Peoria, Sun City West and New River.
Who's running: Freshman Republican Rep. Abe Hamadeh, first elected in 2024, is seeking reelection. Democrat Bernadette Greene-Placentia is challenging him.
9th Congressional District
Paul Gosar (R) vs. Danielle "Dani" Sterbinsky (D)
Arizona's 9th Congressional District covers most of the state's western region, including parts of La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, and Yuma counties and the cities of Kingman and Lake Havasu City.
Who's running: Incumbent Republican Paul Gosar was first elected to Congress in 2010. He is opposed by Democrat Danielle "Dani" Sterbinsky on the Nov. 3 ballot.