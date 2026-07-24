The envelope had been marked received on July 31, 2026, by the Navajo County Recorder's Office, although that date is in the future.

On Friday, the U.S. Postal Service responded to The Republic's request for comment.

"Local United States Postal Service management has engaged in conversations and email correspondence with the Navajo Country recorder since July 21 regarding 900 ballots that were returned out of a mailing of 40,000 (2.5 percent)," USPS spokesperson Sherry Patterson said, referring to the lower, previously disclosed number of 900 ballots. "The sample ballots examined were either undeliverable as addressed or the forwarding time had expired. When such conditions are present, the County has requested to have the ballots returned to them ('Return Service Requested'), so the Postal Service did so, in accordance with proper protocol.

"The Postal Service welcomes the opportunity to review any additional samples that the County would like to provide to ensure there are no unresolved issues."

Voters who did not receive their primary mail-in ballots would have needed to vote in person, either during the early voting period or on Election Day, Lerma said.

Swoboda said she worried that voters were disenfranchised, especially those who rely on mail-in voting because they cannot get to a polling place, or who were unaware that their ballot wasn't coming. Swoboda, an elections expert, lost the Republican primary for secretary of state on Tuesday.

The federal government is looking into the issue, Bloomberg reported.