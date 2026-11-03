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Most voters in Arizona have opted to cast their ballot well before Election Day, usually by mail. But voting traditionalists will still show up at the polls on Nov. 3, ready to do what others already have.

Here’s what you need to know to vote in person on Election Day.

First, the polls open at 6 a.m. and voters can still join a line to vote until 7 p.m.

These times are used in every county across the state.

Second, bring the proper identification.

In-person voters must bring a government-issued photo ID that reflects their current address or two pieces of alternative identification.

For many, presenting an Arizona driver’s license, a state-issued ID card, a tribal ID card, or a federal ID will suffice.

But citizens also have the option of presenting two documents that have their name and current address.

This includes documents such as a recent utility bill and a bank statement. It can include other documents, such as a vehicle insurance card or an Indian census card, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s website.

For those whose photo IDs don’t have the current address, they can present their government-issued ID along with a current document such as a utility bill to be permitted to vote.

If a citizen is not listed as properly and currently registered to vote or doesn’t have the appropriate identification on Election Day, they can still attempt to vote by casting a provisional ballot.