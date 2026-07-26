Ten years after that bill became law, the state Legislature passed a universal ESA law signed by Ducey. The program now helps pay for school tuition and educational expenses for more than 100,000 students and has a price tag of about $1 billion a year. But its reputation has been marred by examples of abuse.

The state’s largest teachers union floated a ballot measure this year that would put strong guardrails against fraud in the program and cap household income for participation at $150,000. The Arizona Education Association submitted 421,451 signatures by the July 2 deadline, more than the required 255,949.

The Secretary of State's Office is still evaluating the signatures' validity. The conservative Goldwater Institute filed a suit on July 20 challenging the signatures.

If the Protect Education Act goes to the ballot and voters approve it, the program would be smaller and heavily regulated.

Republican lawmakers countered by threatening to pass three ballot measures. One of those measures would eliminate the Protect Education Act even if voters approve it. The other two would reduce union resources and micromanage how school districts spend the public's money, requiring at least 60% to be spent on classroom education.

When a proposed deal to halt the union measure collapsed in June, Republicans passed the measures voters will soon see on the ballot.

How all of this could help Yee isn't clear.

"It's very, very messy message platform," said Doug Cole, a Republican consultant for Highground public relations, adding the union initiative will be "challenging to navigate" for both Yee and Ruiz.