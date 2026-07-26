So Republicans crafted Prop 145 to put a provision in the Arizona Constitution to override any future ballot measure that would allow the state to "sweep'' voucher funds that military families were not using for K-12 education but instead banking for college. There is an anti-banking provision in Prop 212 that applies to all recipients of universal vouchers.

But lawmakers specifically worded their plan to say that any other voter-approved measure that affects those banked voucher funds for military families would be voided entirely if Prop 145 is passed, not just the sections dealing with those banked funds.

Put another way, voter approval of Prop 145, crafted as a constitutional amendment, would override voter approval of Prop 212. And that's what Mayes wants to tell voters -- and what GOP leaders do not want on the ballot.

It is within the purview of the majority of lawmakers to decide what they want to put to voters.

At the same time, however, Arizona law requires the attorney general to prepare a short description of each ballot measure, language that actually appears on the ballots themselves. It is supposed to explain the "essential changes in existing law should the measure receive a majority of votes'' as well as the effect of a "yes'' and a "no'' vote.

What Mayes crafted does spell out the "sweeping'' provision. But it also proposes to tell voters that approval of Prop 145 would "nullify all parts of any law that would sweep such funds, including unrelated provisions of those laws.''

Attorney Joseph Kanefield, representing the GOP leaders, wants Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Kreamer to strip that language from the ballot.