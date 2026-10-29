Two years later, the Republican-led Arizona House voted along party lines to effectively repeal the law, returning to the way it was prior to 1991 when early ballots went out only to those with special needs. The bill died in the Senate.

And in 2025 the Court of Appeals killed another lawsuit, also filed by the state GOP, to tighten up the rules that counties used to determine if a signature on a ballot envelope is valid.

Blackie said even if lawmakers fail to act, he believes there is another way to put Prop. 144 and its voter ID requirement into effect.

He said the key is his argument that the constitutional requirement for ID from all voters could be considered "self-executing.'' That, he said, means there is a mandate for someone to act — even in the event that lawmakers fail to approve a plan.

For example, Blackie said he believes whoever is secretary of state could decide he is empowered by that constitutional amendment to enact rules to detail what kind of identification is necessary for those who want to vote by mail, even absent specific legislative authority.

He conceded, though, any such administrative solution probably would wind up in litigation, with a court ultimately deciding whether any such rule is proper.

There's also the possibility that one political party might find the rules too lax while another argues they are overly strict.

And then there's the question of what happens if the secretary of state — whoever holds that office at the time — decides not to act.