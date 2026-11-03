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Arizona voters are rejecting Proposition 144 by a comfortable margin, early, unofficial results in the state's 2026 midterm election showed. The measure sought to require identification to vote by mail in Arizona, but voters were asked to approve the constitutional amendment before lawmakers determined how it would work.

The results reflect the first batch of votes cast by Arizonans mostly in October. More results will drop throughout the evening and later in the week.

The proposition was referred to the ballot by Republican lawmakers under the title, “Fast, Accurate, Secure, Transparent Election Results Act,” or “FAST Election Results Act.” It would enshrine several existing election laws in Arizona’s Constitution and require voters to provide government-issued identification before voting in all elections.

But the measure did not specify how voters would show identification, leaving it up to state lawmakers to iron out the details in the next legislative session. Opponents argued the uncertainty puts the state’s entire mail-in voting system at risk.