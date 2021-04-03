Weekly COVID-19 cases in Tucson and state rise for first time this year

“It’s suggestive that there is a vaccine effect and vaccines are reducing transmission in the group that has been most widely vaccinated,” he said, pointing out that vaccines were prioritized for people 65 and older.

Despite the recent increase in weekly cases, health experts are optimistic about eventually winning the race between the vaccine and the virus that causes COVID-19.

Statewide, about 20% of people have been fully vaccinated, according to the ADHS’ chart of vaccine administration, as of Saturday. And 30% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

About 20% of Pima County’s population has also been fully vaccinated, with 30% having received at least one dose.

Following Gov. Doug Ducey’s decision on March 25 to fully reopen the state and strip local governments of their ability to implement mask mandates, Gerald expects cases to increase for a while largely due to changes in the public’s behavior, but also due to new, more contagious variants of the virus.

“This is not a terrible surprise given the governor’s actions and just the normal response people have to improving conditions,” he said, adding that another wave of cases would likely be smaller, with fewer hospitalizations and deaths.