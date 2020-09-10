Around the world

China
Envoy claims hacking after porn ‘like’
BEIJING — The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom has demanded that Twitter investigate after its ambassador’s official account liked a pornographic post on the social media platform.
A human rights advocate on Twitter posted a screenshot Wednesday showing that Chinese Ambassador Liu Xiaoming had liked the post.
The embassy responded quickly, sharing a statement Wednesday night saying, “Recently, some anti-China elements viciously attacked Ambassador Liu Xiaoming’s Twitter account and employed despicable methods to deceive the public. The Embassy has reported this to Twitter company and urged the latter to make thorough investigations and handle this matter seriously.”
Lebanon
Huge fire sows panic after recent blast
BEIRUT — A huge fire broke out at Beirut’s port Thursday, raising new panic among residents still struggling with the traumatic effects of a huge explosion at the same site last month.
Some sought safety in closed bathrooms or threw open their windows to guard against shattering glass in case of another blast; others piled into cars to flee the capital. No injuries were reported.
Dark smoke and the smell of toxic fumes enveloped Beirut in the evening as army helicopters circled and sprayed water over the orange flames, helping firefighters on the ground.
It was unclear what caused the blaze.
India
New virus cases pass 95K mark in one day
NEW DELHI — India reported another record spike of 95,735 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours as the virus spreads beyond its major cities.
According to the Health Ministry, the number of people known to be infected in India reached 4,465,863 on Thursday. It has the second-highest caseload in the world behind the United States, where more than 6.3 million people are known to be infected.
The Health Ministry also reported 1,172 deaths over the 24-hour period, taking total fatalities up to 75,062. Its death toll is third-highest in the world behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Britain
Mass virus test plan met with skepticism
LONDON — Health experts on Thursday expressed strong skepticism about the British government’s ambitious plans to carry out millions of coronavirus tests daily in a bid to help people resume normal lives in the absence of a vaccine.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday he wanted to roll out much simpler, faster mass testing “in the near future” to identify people who don’t have the virus so that they can “behave in a more normal way in the knowledge they can’t infect anyone else.”
Johnson said people with such negative “passports” could then attend events at places like theaters and he said he was “hopeful” that the plan will be widespread by springtime.
Johnson made the comments as he announced strict new measures to try to curb a sharp recent rise in COVID-19 cases across Britain. From Monday, social gatherings of more than six people will be banned in England — both indoors and outdoors — and Johnson hinted that such restrictions will potentially remain in place until or through Christmas.
