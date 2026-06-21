UA coach Tommy Lloyd tried to diffuse the pressure, too.

Early last season when Burries struggled, he regularly told media that Burrries simply needed more "at-bats." It was also true that Peat (who owns four FIBA gold medals) and Kharchenkov (a former German pro) already had higher-level experience.

Then he told Burries what appeared to be pretty much the same thing.

“He was like, 'You know, it's OK. You’re gonna struggle. It happens. That's what freshmen do. The main thing is, you're gonna make mistakes but I still believe in you,'" Burries said.

“The best thing he said to me was, 'I still believe in you the same way I believed in you when I was recruiting you, and I think nothing different of you now.' That’s when, like, I just felt free.”

Burries didn’t struggle much longer. He collected 20 points, six rebounds and five assists against Denver on Nov. 24 while hitting 3 of 7 3-pointers.

Then in December, he returned to high-major competition a different player. Burries had 16 points at McKale Center against Auburn on Dec. 6, then stunned after entering a game with Alabama the next week despite having made just 1 of 10 3-pointers against high-major competition.

Banking on Burries to continue struggling from deep, the Crimson Tide defense sagged off him slightly at times, and Burries took full advantage: He scored 15 straight points, and finished with 28, helping the Wildcats turn a two-point halftime deficit into a 96-75 win in Birmingham, Ala. Burries wound up making half of his 10 3-point attempts.