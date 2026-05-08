The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Every teacher I’ve ever spoken with remembers the moment they knew they’d chosen the right profession. They recount the students who finally understood. The classroom that came alive with curiosity. The kids who came back years later to say thank you.

What they don’t talk about as easily is what the calling to their profession often costs them.

At every stage of learning, from the first day of kindergarten to the pursuit of higher education, teachers are shaping the future of our communities. But across Arizona, the educators who make that impact possible continue to face roadblocks that make it harder for them to do what they do best.

As Arizona wraps its observation of Teacher Appreciation Week, which runs from May 4-8, we celebrate our teachers and the difference they make in and out of the classroom. We should celebrate them — these dedicated professionals consistently go above and beyond what’s listed in their job description to create meaningful and lasting learning experiences that impact their students’ confidence and ignite the spark that leads to success. But far too often it comes at a personal and professional cost, and appreciation alone isn’t enough.

State of education in Arizona

Arizona continues to face a significant teacher shortage with roughly 4,000 vacant positions, 1,400 of which remain unfilled, according to a 2025 survey by the Arizona Department of Education. Many of those vacancies are left to long-term substitutes, and students feel the strain. Teachers feel it even more.