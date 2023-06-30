The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Arizona’s population continues to grow. The U.S. Census shows Arizona is in the top five states Americans are moving to. Yes, growth is phenomenal in so many areas in the state helping to drive our thriving economy. But what about conservation? With so many people coming to the state we need to do a better job balancing restoration and conservation with growth if we want the state to continue to provide the quality of life we enjoy. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) could be key to achieving this balance.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the nation’s largest land manager (250 million acres), is the agency responsible for 11. 6 million acres of federal land in Arizona and 17.5 million subsurface acres. These lands are managed to ensure “multiple use and sustained yield” under the Federal Land Policy Management Act passed by Congress in 1976 (FLPMA). In Arizona BLM’s management includes grazing; recreation; forestry; fish, wildlife and plant habitats; wilderness values; water and air quality; mineral development; renewable resources; wild horses and burros; and, historic, paleontological, scenic and cultural resources.

The BLM has seen major increases in many of the programs it provides in our state. The recreation program alone has seen a phenomenal increase in the number of people accessing public lands, especially since the pandemic. Permits for renewable resource energy production such as solar and wind have increased and interest in exploring the states historic and cultural sites is on the rise.

Complicating all the agency’s management is the growing impacts on the land from climate change. Climate change is real, and we are still learning about its many interrelated effects on the land and the people who depend upon it. With extensive droughts and extreme weather events continuing to impact lands across the state and fire seasons becoming a yearlong event, BLM must increasingly prioritize conservation if it intends to provide for all its multiple use priorities.

BLM’s “National Conservation Lands” including National Monuments like Ironwood Forest National Monument in Tucson, Sonoran Desert National Monument between Tucson and Phoenix, National Trails like the Arizona Trail, Wild and Scenic Rivers like the Verde River, Wilderness areas like Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness and National Conservation Areas like the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area south of Tucson are cherished examples of conservation areas protected by the BLM. But these areas along with other areas identified for conservation such as Areas of Critical Environmental Concern are relatively small and not sufficient to achieve the balance our state needs to achieve in the face of growth and climate change impacts.

Historically, BLM has been an extractive, production-oriented agency. However, earlier this spring the agency proposed a new “Public Lands Rule” that puts conservation on the same level and priority as all multiple uses. Having conservation on equal footing with other uses is completely consistent with BLM’s mission and will ensure the agency continues to meet the demands of our growing state.

The rule changes BLM’s local planning to highlight and clarify conservation and restoration opportunities. It also recommends tools that can be used to achieve and ensure conservation. For example, the rule requires local managers to apply land health standards to all BLM lands. These standards are currently only applied to areas leased for grazing. By extending them to all their lands, BLM ensures all users focus on land health and conservation. The rule also establishes new tools like “conservation leases” to support restoration and conservation. It also prioritizes partnerships with all stakeholders. This is critical in Arizona. BLM lands across our state are intermingled with lands owned and managed by private landowners and federal, state, and local governments. Successful conservation and restoration efforts require agreement and cooperation of all our stakeholders.

It is time for Arizona to step up its game on restoration and conservation. The BLM can be a significant partner in this effort. Their new Public Lands Rule will help our state balance conservation and development. I for one, want our children and grandchildren to enjoy our state’s ongoing economic success and great quality-of-life, seeing our amazing sunsets and exploring our wild open spaces.