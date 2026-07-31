I mentioned to the manager that he obviously needed help, and I offered to call 311 or 911. She told me not to, as she knew from her previous calls that the police would not help with this problem.

She then told him several times that he had to get up and leave, or she would contact security. He ignored her. She went inside to call her store security, and out of concern for my safety, she sent a male employee out to stand near me. She returned outside, and the male employee went back into the store. Store security never showed up.

This courageous manager then gave this man several more stern warnings, and the man began to sit up. He then aggressively yelled out that he was going to get up and punch her in the face.

After the man got up, he began fiercely beelining toward us, two small women. He looked like a strong, very angry Scotsman as he swung his arms with his hands in fists while yelling an antisemitic remark at the manager. I anxiously reminded her that he had said he was going to hit her.

He came directly at us like a speeding train on a track, with his eyes intensely focused on the petite manager. I felt anxiously hemmed in with the manager standing close on one side of me, while on my other side, I held up and balanced my heavy bike against me.