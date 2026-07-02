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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Although I spent years working in healthcare and leadership, I wasn't prepared for what I witnessed working with the homeless.

Is increased homelessness the result of basic strategy failure?

Is this an elephant in the housing complex?

First impressions were stunning.

Countless people with physical disabilities and injuries. Neurologic symptoms mistaken for substance use. People recovering from chemotherapy or surgeries or prepping for colonoscopies in the park. Hospitals discharging people onto the street or in front of shelters unable to accept anyone not independent in activities of daily living. Worst of all, human beings who could clearly articulate the root cause of their own homelessness, but whom had never been asked; treated as part of an assumed homogeneous group; defined by the state of being unhoused.

Shortly after my psychiatrist dad died from dementia, I discovered an article he had co-written with an attorney friend in the early 1970s after deinstitutionalization. It forewarned of unintended inhumane consequences for people with severe mental illness released to live on the street but unable to care for themselves.

My passion for homelessness grew incrementally while directing patient experience departments at three academic medical hospitals, then leading an end-of-life care partnership, where I learned how many unhoused people were dying in pain.