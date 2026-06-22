We also stood up for workers. HB2742 created real accountability for people who commit aggravated assault against our public transit employees. And we passed HB2779, requiring schools to immediately notify parents when their child is taken into temporary on-campus custody and mandating training for school security personnel.

For all of this, I was recognized as Legislator of the Year by the March of Dimes, Arizona Community Health Centers, First Things First, Stand for Children, and the Arizona Public Health Association. I am proud of those honors. But I am prouder of the families in every community in between who no longer have to drive 60 miles to see a doctor, or wonder whether their loved one will get a mental health evaluation, or whether their senior parent will have a hot meal delivered this week.

The work is not done. Access to reproductive healthcare and childcare is still out of reach for too many working families.

I also want to be honest about a hard vote I took this year. I voted no on the state budget. That budget had real investments in it, things I had fought for and genuinely supported. But when the deal was struck, some Democrats went to the negotiating table and came back empty-handed on the things that matter most. Republicans walked away without a single meaningful reform to the ESA voucher program. And tucked into that same budget was money to help enforce Trump’s immigration agenda. Some Democrats voted yes anyway. I could not.