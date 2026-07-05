What Arizona counties have changed the available languages on ballots?

Just this April, the Apache County Board voted unanimously to remove the Spanish language translation from printed ballots in the upcoming midterm election. When making these changes, counties often cite expenses in printing longer ballots, wait times for voters, speed and not being required by federal law to provide translations as their reasoning. While both Apache and Gila counties have stated Spanish ballot translations would be available on their Express Vote machine, this would force Spanish-speaking voters to vote in person while 80% of voters in Arizona vote by mail.

Ultimately, this creates two distinct systems in which English-speaking voters have more accessible voting methods, but Spanish-speaking voters must take time out of their workdays, find childcare or otherwise navigate additional barriers to exercise the same right.

Arizona is also home to 22 federally recognized tribes. A majority of counties contain tribal lands. Only five tribal languages (Apache, Hopi, Navajo, Paiute and Pueblo) are covered under Section 203. This leaves language accessibility at the discretion of the election officials of each county. While some counties make efforts in voter access for their respective tribal voters, others do not. Should this trend continue, it’s clear that tribal voters in Arizona may be the next group who could see their already limited access to the ballot shrink even further.