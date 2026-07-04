What was the rush? What were they pushing?

• A measure that is designed to completely cancel out the citizen-led Protect Education ballot initiative IF that initiative is approved by voters in November. It uses references to military families to distract from the real effect.

• A measure that sets an arbitrary 60% school budget metric — defined by an unelected bureaucrat — and says that if a district doesn’t match that, the state will cut funding for local schools. Which districts could see their funding cut? Marana, Amphi, Tucson, Vail, and many more.

• A measure that targets employees' rights to advocate for their working conditions. While the stated intent was to target teachers and other educators (in a state with some of the lowest school funding and the largest class sizes in the country), the language seems to prevent police and firefighter groups from advocating for their working conditions, too.

There is still debate about whether Republican legislators intended to put police officers and firefighters at risk, or whether it was a massive mistake. That’s what happens when politicians make major policy decisions with no efforts to work across the aisle, and no public input, in the early hours of the morning.

There’s nothing wrong with disagreeing strongly on issues — that’s what the founders designed our system to do. But they did not intend the legislative process to be completely taken over by political calculations.