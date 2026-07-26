So maybe don’t.

If I was reminded of anything from taking some time off, it’s that media — credible media — is more important than ever. Because the administration is not taking its foot off the gas or off the throat of the First Amendment. I’ve said it before: Every administration has to be treated with skepticism by journalists. Prove it. As the saying goes, if your mother says she loves you, get a second source.

But Trump’s lies and his relentless attacks on the media make that more important than ever.

Every administration deserves scrutiny and skepticism

Here’s an interesting example of what a lack of skepticism gets you. Sunday morning talk shows aren’t usually comedy hotbeds, but Maria Bartiromo provided some on her Fox News “Sunday Morning Futures” show recently, telling a guest, “I don't understand how it is possible that Iran still has the capabilities to fight this way and continue to try to lash out at Gulf countries and U.S. military bases, because the U.S. has obliterated Iran's military, and the president continues to reiterate that.”

Umm, because maybe they haven’t obliterated Iran’s military? Has that possibility occurred to you? Telling the truth is the best option.

Is there anyone in the administration who will honestly tell us what the status of the war in Iran is? Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had some trouble when he testified before a U.S. Senate committee while asking for $87.6 billion more in new funding. Some of this could be strategic, sure. But Hegseth has spent more time bashing Joe Biden and talking about measuring testosterone in soldiers than he has talking about the war with reporters.