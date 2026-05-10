The case against the Trump government goes far beyond the war. It is hard to find a single department in the twenty-three that hasn’t done damage to the people they are promised to serve. Whether the record small farm bankruptcies courtesy of Agriculture, the tariffs managed by Commerce, the decimation by Energy of clean power programs, the termination of Education staff and programs, destruction of protected lands by Interior, or the failure of the Department of Transportation to pursue auto and airline safety — in all of these areas the case can be made that Trump and his helpers are blowing up the greatest village of democracy ever constructed.

The most immediate rebuilding will have to occur at the essential departments of Defense, Health and Human Services and Justice.

Most important is the Justice Department, which has fallen into the hands of cronies and crooks who have made a mockery of the law they are supposed to enforce. Its most visible efforts have been to provide legal cover for a president who sells pardons and seeks to jail his critics.

Next is the Department of Health and Human Services, currently led by a guy determined to undermine many of the greatest advances in medical science. If Secretary Kennedy were in office during the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines might not have been developed, causing the deaths of millions more. Kennedy has put in charge of America’s public health a group of cult members who supported his own failed presidential campaign.