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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Stretching across the digital edition of my morning newspaper are photographs of a half-dozen billionaires who are, in many ways, helping to run the United States. That is a problem — not because they are extraordinarily wealthy, but because their largely unregulated wealth is being used to reshape our system of government. Outrage directed at the diminishing visage of Donald Trump may be justified, but it fails to fill in the big blank: How do we emancipate America from this mess and recapture the ideal of a government of, by, and for the people?

American history offers some guidance.

During the period of rapid industrialization and westward expansion following the Civil War, a new class of entrepreneurs with names like Rockefeller, Carnegie, and Mellon came to dominate American markets. Over time, they became known as the Robber Barons because much of their extraordinary wealth was built through the exploitation of labor and the corruption of government. Many owners consolidated into "trusts" that eliminated competition, enabling a handful of powerful interests to control supply, suppress workers, and set prices. These practices, coupled with widespread child labor, laid the groundwork for the Progressive Era reforms that followed.

Not wishing to be remembered solely as enemies of society, Rockefeller, Carnegie, Mellon, and other industrialists eventually invested heavily in public works, universities, libraries, museums and charitable foundations. Many of those contributions continue to be honored today.