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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As someone who has spent more than three decades in affordable housing and community development, I know good housing policy is not created in conference rooms alone. It is shaped by listening to families, understanding financial systems, and responding to the real challenges people face every day.

That is why I have such deep respect for Betty Villegas.

I first met Betty in 2000 when I became Housing Counseling Manager at Chicanos Por La Causa. Betty had recently joined Pima County as a housing program coordinator. We quickly discovered we shared a background in finance and a belief that homeownership could change the trajectory of a family’s future.

Betty understood that a home is much more than four walls and a roof. Homeownership can build wealth, create stability for children, strengthen neighborhoods, and open doors for generations.

One of our earliest collaborations was a national initiative to increase Hispanic homeownership. At the time, Hispanic families faced significantly lower homeownership rates than the general population. Betty recognized that the solution required more than government funding. She brought together lenders, HUD-approved housing counseling agencies, and public partners to develop a Down Payment Assistance Program that removed barriers while emphasizing financial education and responsible lending.