Prefer us on Google Learn More

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The Arizona Daily Star's Aug. 2, 2026, edition included an article by Helen Rummel on Page B11 in the Tucson & Region section, not the Opinion page. As a news article about political candidate Miranda Lopez, readers would reasonably expect it to present facts rather than language that appears to soften or reframe a political ideology.

In the article, Ms. Rummel describes democratic socialism as advocating "a larger government role in health care" and "education and worker protections." She also writes that Democratic Socialists seek to use "democratic institutions to pursue policies aimed at reducing economic inequality." Standing alone, those descriptions present only part of the picture.

Miranda Lopez's own campaign website outlines additional positions, including abolishing ICE, significantly reducing immigration enforcement, rent control, higher taxes, free higher education, universal health care and government-funded meals. She states, "Our government has the ethical and legal obligation to provide meals and medical care to everyone." She also argues that "Landlords who are fair to their tenants will not be affected" by rent control. That naturally raises the question: Who decides what is "fair"?

The Democratic Socialists of America also advocate sweeping structural changes to government and the economy. Their platform discusses eliminating or fundamentally restructuring institutions such as the Senate, the presidency and the Supreme Court while expanding the authority of Congress. It also calls for abolishing ICE, ending national borders as they currently exist, and dramatically changing the criminal justice system.