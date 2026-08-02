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Do your homework

It's getting close to voting time. Trying to educate oneself on the issues and how the candidates feel about those issues can be time-consuming. This may be obvious, but AI, for me anyway, is the way to go. Enter a question (e.g., "How do the candidates plan to vote on the legislator's stock trading"). AI (I employed "ChatGPT" on this occasion) presented a good discussion of the Arizona candidates’ thoughts. It also will offer other related topics that may interest the readers. This seems to be a relatively objective avenue compared to going to Democrat/Republican websites, which will only present their limited views.

Brian Smith

Marana

What did you say?

A letter writer in Wednesday's paper said that the attack on Iran was unprovoked. Are you kidding me? Iran has been financing terrorists to kill Americans for over 47 years. Have you heard of the 9/11 attacks? How about the bombing of the U.S.military barracks in Libya? Do you remember that? Iran has financed other killings of U.S. citizens. You need to come out from under your rock and pay more attention to the news. Iran also has uranium refined to 60%. Not quite weapons-grade, but it can be used to make enough dirty bombs to place one in almost every major city in the U.S.. All Iran's government wants to do is kill U.S. citizens. Is that enough provocation for you?

Steven Barker

East side

Detaining DACA recipients