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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

They must be dreaming. Last week, a report by the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) renewed Tucson’s designation as a city with a 100-year assured water supply, keeping the door open for new housing development for the next ten years. The problem is: the planning does not account for Tucson’s heavy reliance on water from the Central Arizona Project (CAP) that is about to give out. As soon as next week, the federal government is expected to announce its preferred alternative for mandatory cuts in CAP for Arizona ranging from 6 to over 80%. Tucson is located at the end of the pipeline and is legally and politically disadvantaged. We are plagued by long-term drought and disappointing monsoons. The pleasant dream of a century of assured water supply is at odds with the reality we face.

The CAP is a 336-mile aqueduct system that brings water from the Colorado River to Tucson and Phoenix, accounting for 80% of Tucson’s renewable water supply. The last four years were among the hottest and driest April-June periods on record, and 2024 and 2025 (most recent years for which full data are available) were the 2nd- and 4th-hottest years recorded.

Since 1970, Arizona’s average annual temperature has increased by 3.4 degrees Fahrenheit while precipitation decreased by 2.7%. Statewide population has increased from 1.8 million in 1970 to 7.1 million in 2020.