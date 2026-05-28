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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The concept of checks and balances separates United States governmental power among three co-equal branches — legislative, executive and judicial. It is intended to ensure that no single branch becomes too powerful. Each branch has the authority to limit, restrain or override the actions of the others.

The framers of the U.S. Constitution saw checks and balances as essential for the security of liberty under the Constitution: “It is by balancing each of these powers against the other two, that the efforts in human nature toward tyranny can alone be checked and restrained, and any degree of freedom preserved in the constitution” (John Adams).

The system has worked well for 250 years — at least until now. During Donald Trump’s second term, we have seen a blatant erosion of checks and balances as the president tightens his grip on the Republican Party, which controls both houses of Congress.

Following his defeat to a Trump-endorsed candidate to represent Kentucky in the House of Representatives, Thomas Massie joins the ranks of Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Jeff Flake, Mitt Romney, Thom Tillis, Don Bacon and other elected Republicans who were either ousted or decided to retire because of their party’s capitulation to Trump. As of May 15, 2026, 36 incumbent Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives have announced that they will not seek re-election in the 2026 election cycle. Trump’s team is working hard to fill these spots with MAGA loyalists. This will further erode dissent and our democracy.