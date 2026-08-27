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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The drive from Tucson to Sonoita, then to Patagonia after good monsoonal rains, is an up-and-down affair through green rolling hills spiked with deep green ocotillo on a two-lane road, a magical step back in time. From Patagonia, continue south, taking Harshaw then Duquesne Roads, crossing a few creeks as you creep along the enchanting countryside in the San Rafael Valley. Watch out for Black Angus cattle munching grass and whitetail and pronghorn deer darting through the trees. That bumpy road is slow going, so with windows down, you can hear the birds. Finally, there’s a huge cross, a monument to Fray Marcos, and after that, the 1882 schoolhouse and more abandoned buildings come into view. That’s the ghost town of Lochiel!

I drove there last week after reading about the tree-sitters who are trying to keep one last ancient cottonwood from being bulldozed – to make room for the border road with 30 ft high steel walls on both sides – walls reinforced with steel plates.

I went back a few days later to take food and moral support to people who care deeply about saving the tree and with it, wildlife such as bear, ocelot and jaguar that depend on the vast grasslands and access to water in this ancient Cienega along the Santa Cruz River, a shortgrass prairie ecosystem that serves as a wildlife corridor for hundreds of species. I met a nurse, a photographer, artists, writers, both Navy and Army veterans- everyone stoic and polite and mostly young, all lovers of the land who would make any parent proud, with ideals and courage and conviction.