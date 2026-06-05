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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Having corralled as much wealth and power as possible, many of America's billionaires are heading for tax-safe havens. One of the most popular is the fantasy island of Indian Creek in South Florida, which houses the obscenely rich and famous in what humorists call "Billionaires' Bunker." Residents of the island are protected from the reality they helped create — and now seek to escape — by a two-lane bridge staffed 24/7 by armed guards.

The latest immigrant is Jeff Bezos, who will join the likes of Ivana Trump, Jared Kushner, and Carl Icahn. Billionaires attracted to cooler climates might choose other tax-avoidance locations such as Delaware, Nevada, South Dakota, or Wyoming.

One of the current kingpins among America's wealthiest individuals is German-born Peter Thiel, who demonstrated his genius for strategic investment by providing seed money for such winners as Facebook and PayPal. Thiel is a naturalized U.S. citizen who has benefited from a world-class education, Wall Street connections, and Pentagon contracts, yet does not seem to feel any special allegiance to the country that helped create his wealth.

Thiel has purchased a second citizenship in New Zealand and was recently seen dining with the right-wing president of Argentina in Buenos Aires, where he has purchased yet another mansion, perhaps in anticipation of a third citizenship. After all, tax laws in Florida can change with new administrations, and the prescient Thiel always takes care to stay one step ahead of the taxman.