The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Here’s a true story about the West: An oil company leases some public land, drills a well, pumps the oil, and posts a $10,000 bond as its promise to clean up the site when the well runs dry. Years later, the company declares bankruptcy — or it simply walks away.
The well remains, leaking methane and salty wastewater into the ground for the foreseeable future. Plugging it could run north of $300,000. The company forfeits its $10,000 and vanishes. You and I cover the rest. That math rewards walking away, and it sat protected by federal regulation for more than 60 years.
In 2024, after a decade of warnings from the government’s own auditors, the Bureau of Land Management raised that minimum bond from $10,000 to $150,000, so that the companies pulling wealth out of our land would clean up after themselves. This week, the Interior Department proposed restoring the old number.
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The new rule would cut the minimum bond on a single lease back to $10,000 and drop the statewide bond, which covers all of a company’s wells in a state, from $500,000 to $25,000. Both cuts top 90 percent. Interior calls its return to the old days trimming red tape.
We already know what a $10,000 bond produces, because the Government Accountability Office found that by 2018 the average bond that the Bureau of Land Management held against a well was $2,122, while cleaning one up ran from $35,000 to over $300,000. By 2022, the Interior Department counted nearly 16,000 orphaned wells on federal land, abandoned holes with no company left to plug them. Congress put up $4.7 billion in 2021 to start clearing that backlog. That was our money, spent shoveling out a mess that cheap bonds made inevitable. Now we get to do it again.
A bipartisan group of Western senators warns that rolling back the 2024 rule could leave taxpayers on the hook for more than $15 billion in future cleanup. This stays abstract only until you live near an unplugged well. They vent methane and benzene, a known carcinogen, and leak water laced with heavy metals and salt into soils and aquifers. The stuff travels. A raindrop that falls on an abandoned well in the high country ends up in the creek you fish, the ditch that waters your hay, the tap in your kitchen. We all live downstream of somebody’s leaking well.
What makes this rollback so strange is how few people seem to want it. When the BLM strengthened the bonding rule in 2024, it drew more than 260,000 public comments, and over 99 percent backed the reform. Polling also found that 90 percent of Westerners believe oil and gas companies should pay to clean up their own drilling sites. You won’t find many propositions in this country that nine of 10 of us agree on, but making polluters cover their own bills is one of them.
The industry argues that high bonds tie up money that could fund drilling, and that the BLM can always raise a bond, case by case, on a risky operator. But case-by-case review is the exact system the GAO spent years documenting as broken, the one that let the average bond sink to $2,122 in the first place. This is one piece of a much larger rollback of public-lands protections moving through Washington right now.
Strip away the language about energy and red tape and what’s left is a subsidy. A private company keeps the profit. The public inherits the cleanup, paid in advance by taxpayers who will never see a dime of the oil.
The good news is that the rule isn’t final. The BLM has to take public comment through August 24, and it has to read what comes in. If you’ve ever hunted, ranched, camped, or drawn water near a federal lease, this is the moment to say so. Tell them you don’t want to pay the bill. The land belongs to all of us. So, for now, does the tab.
Will Pattiz is a contributor to Writers on the Range, writersontherange.org, an independent nonprofit dedicated to spurring lively conversation about the West. He is the co-founder of More Than Just Parks, a public lands advocacy and media organization.