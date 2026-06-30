A bipartisan group of Western senators warns that rolling back the 2024 rule could leave taxpayers on the hook for more than $15 billion in future cleanup. This stays abstract only until you live near an unplugged well. They vent methane and benzene, a known carcinogen, and leak water laced with heavy metals and salt into soils and aquifers. The stuff travels. A raindrop that falls on an abandoned well in the high country ends up in the creek you fish, the ditch that waters your hay, the tap in your kitchen. We all live downstream of somebody’s leaking well.

What makes this rollback so strange is how few people seem to want it. When the BLM strengthened the bonding rule in 2024, it drew more than 260,000 public comments, and over 99 percent backed the reform. Polling also found that 90 percent of Westerners believe oil and gas companies should pay to clean up their own drilling sites. You won’t find many propositions in this country that nine of 10 of us agree on, but making polluters cover their own bills is one of them.

The industry argues that high bonds tie up money that could fund drilling, and that the BLM can always raise a bond, case by case, on a risky operator. But case-by-case review is the exact system the GAO spent years documenting as broken, the one that let the average bond sink to $2,122 in the first place. This is one piece of a much larger rollback of public-lands protections moving through Washington right now.

Strip away the language about energy and red tape and what’s left is a subsidy. A private company keeps the profit. The public inherits the cleanup, paid in advance by taxpayers who will never see a dime of the oil.