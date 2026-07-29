We started it

There was a great deal of criticism about the initial peace framework made with Iran. Yes, Iran asked for what they wanted. These critics complained that it was not good for the United States. What did they expect? We bombed Iran with no provocation. We killed children and innocent people.No reason was given to Iran, the international community or the people of the United States. We broke international law, not only by bombing Iran but also by blasting boats out of international water, invading Venezuela and stealing its oil. We are swaggering around because Trump says we can. The whole world knows what we did. The U.S. was wrong, and we should pay. Pay up and get out. If people think that there is some dignified way of ending this, look how long the U.S. was looking for that and delaying getting out of Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq. There is no winning here. We lost when the first bomb fell.