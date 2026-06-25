Elected corruption

Ever notice that when you want to believe in someone, to give them a chance to shine, the worst ones will show you the back side of their character? Ruben Gallego is not from Arizona; he came here looking for a fresh start, and his actions prove that he wanted to go someplace that did not have an opinion on his integrity or trustworthiness. The voters of Arizona made a mistake and elected someone that is part of the Washington, D.C. swamp, makes you wonder what rock he crawled out from under. Thanks to my parents, I was born in Arizona and then dad's military career took us all over, but got the chance to come home and haven't left again. Now, I wonder what Arizona is turning into. We need people that represent the Arizona spirit, stand tall with integrity and concern about what is best for everyone, not someone looking to spend decades eating at the public trough. Ruben Gallego needs to resign.