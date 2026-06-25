TEP, here are the facts
TEP claims factual errors in my June 4 op-ed. Here are the facts:
TEP requested a total revenue increase of 11.7% in 2019, 21.4% in 2022, and 18.4% in 2025 — despite flat load growth. Those requests total more than 50% — as I stated.
Going into the 2019 rate case, TEP's rate base was $2.1 billion. This year it will be set to over $4.3 billion. That's a doubling — as I stated.
Fortis told its investors in its November 2025 investor presentation (page 11) that TEP is negotiating $1.5-$2.0b in capital expenditures for Project Blue — as I stated.
We can bicker about terminology or predictions about whether TEP will add new generation for Project Blue to rate base, but my overall point stands: we will keep falling further behind our neighbors if we don't fix the broken monopoly incentive structure to overspend. Fortis's financial interests do not align with our own.
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Daniel Dempsey
Downtown
Time for some blunt words
Every action of this president is guided by grifting, cronyism, self-preservation — or downright idiocy.
The Republican legislators are his enablers.
If we Arizona voters continue the Republican majority in this state, how does that define us?
Beth Isabelle
Northeast side
Thanks to Hobbs for vetoes
Thanks to Governor Katie Hobbs for her vetoes of the many unnecessary, illegal, and/or dangerous bills passed by the Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature.
Paul Marion
Oro Valley
The double oath
Presidential Oath of Office (what Trump said)
I , Donald J Trump, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. So help me, God.
Presidential Oath of Office (what Trump meant)
I, Donald J Trump, do somnolently swear that I will fecklessly execrate the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best for me, habitually pander, privatize and de-friend the Constitution of the United States. No help needed, God.
Chuck Barrett
Midtown
Aryan USA baseball team loses
Now that baseball is in full swing, the failure of the Aryan USA World Baseball Classic team to win continues to haunt MAGA Americans as they continue to fail in their attempt in world dominance. The 2026 team consisted of all players being White, with only 1.5 Black “American” players being selected. So is Team USA saying that Black “American” MLB players are inferior to their European-American (Aryan) counterparts? The USA continues to attempt to “Make America Great Again”, which really means “Make America White Again”. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is also in full swing, and I am enjoying rooting against Team USA, while cheering for Canada, Mexico and especially Iran. Team USA has all the financial backing, but lacks in true athletes, especially with those with enough heart who can will their teams to victory. America is great but only in the minds of the feeble-minded.
Alexander Maldonado
Midtown
The Reflecting Pool blues
With 47’s haste to change anything and everything in D.C., one of his projects was to give the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool an upgrade to its appearance because of our nation's 250th anniversary and due to a friend from Germany remarks calling the pool "filthy" and "not representative of the country". After using 14 million dollars of taxpayer money to drain 6.75 million gallons of water, repair leaks, clean, and paint it an "American flag blue" finish. The pool now has algae blooms creating a green color, while the blue paint coating is peeling off.
I believe the pool should be left in its current condition to show 47 and the world for that matter that this is indeed a reflection of our country’s current status and how murky our future is looking, while the blue coating that is peeling off, compares to the erosion of the very fabric that built this country caused by the current administration's dubious decisions while circumventing laws and statutes.
Max LaPlante
Southeast side
No Republican signs, really?
In a recent LTE, Mr. Gardner complains there are only political signs for Democrats and none for Republicans out on the streets. Also, that the Democratic ones are vague. He lives on the Southeast side, as do I. Where is he driving? When I drive around, I see political signs on every corner. You can't miss the huge Ciscomani signs everywhere, more than other candidates. I wonder why? Ciscomani is a Republican, as is the "Trump endorsed" Biggs. As far as vagueness, the Republican signs say nothing, mostly because they have nothing to say. Even if Mr. Gardner wants clearer messages on the signs, who is going to read them speeding down the road? Hopefully, reading these signs is not how we decide who to vote for.
Rosalinda Barrios
Southeast side
Elected corruption
Ever notice that when you want to believe in someone, to give them a chance to shine, the worst ones will show you the back side of their character? Ruben Gallego is not from Arizona; he came here looking for a fresh start, and his actions prove that he wanted to go someplace that did not have an opinion on his integrity or trustworthiness. The voters of Arizona made a mistake and elected someone that is part of the Washington, D.C. swamp, makes you wonder what rock he crawled out from under. Thanks to my parents, I was born in Arizona and then dad's military career took us all over, but got the chance to come home and haven't left again. Now, I wonder what Arizona is turning into. We need people that represent the Arizona spirit, stand tall with integrity and concern about what is best for everyone, not someone looking to spend decades eating at the public trough. Ruben Gallego needs to resign.
Loran Hancock
Northwest side
What's wrong with Tucson papers
What is the matter with the sports reporters that there is no coverage of the College World Series? Just because Arizona doesn't make it is still interesting. Even though it goes on for 10 days, there is no coverage.
Bob Bradford
Northwest side
UA basketball
The biggest sports news on Monday was about Dusty May, the University of Michigan head basketball coach, leaving for the Dallas Mavs. This was announced at 10:19 a.m. EST, 7:19 a.m. here. Not a word in Tuesday's Star, although it did manage to detail the re-signing of CJ McCollum with the Hawks.
We’ve become accustomed to having scores a full 24+ hours late, but a major announcement like this eschewed just before draft day? We know the paper is printed elsewhere and brought down to Tucson, so the drop-dead time is early. But in the morning, and where technology could seemingly allow for an almost instantaneous insertion?
Those of us who still like to read a physical paper are being shortchanged. Can’t the Star give us an edition with just local news, sports, obits, and funnies, for $30 a month? Sunday, Tuesday, and Friday would be fine.
Thomas Rothe
Foothills