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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Artificial intelligence is showing up in nearly every corner of our lives, from the shows we stream to the classrooms our kids sit in. One of the places it is spreading fastest, and with the least public attention, is surveillance.

The City of Tempe is already piloting Axon Enterprise's automated license plate readers (ALPRs) on its streets, as communities across Arizona reconsider how the technology is used. These cameras have become such an ordinary part of the landscape that most of us drive right past them without a second glance. That is exactly what makes them effective. They are logging our movements every day, and now artificial intelligence is behind the wheel.

Axon has also started piloting AI facial recognition inside its body cameras. A device originally sold as a tool for police accountability now runs on technology with a documented track record of misidentifying people of color, which raises serious civil rights concerns.

The expansion does not end there. Axon recently unveiled Axon Vision, a system that uses AI to monitor connected CCTV feeds and strip away what little anonymity surveillance still leaves us. Axon says there are 85 million CCTV cameras in the United States. Layer in ALPRs and public and private camera feeds integrated through Axon’s Fusus platform for real-time tracking, and the picture gets much bigger.

Axon can call it whatever it wants. What is being built looks a lot like a national surveillance network.