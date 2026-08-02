The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Pet restrictions in affordable housing are forcing Arizona families into an impossible choice
Imagine this: you’ve lost your job, fallen behind on rent, and are desperately searching for an affordable place for your family. You find something within budget, meet the income requirements, and then hit a wall. The building doesn’t allow pets. Your dog, the animal that has been your children’s comfort and your own lifeline through months of crisis, is suddenly a dealbreaker.
This is not a hypothetical. This is a conversation we have every single day at The Arizona Pet Project.
Across Arizona, family homelessness is rising at an alarming rate. The 2026 Maricopa County Point-in-Time Count found 611 families, representing more than 2,100 individuals, experiencing homelessness on a single night in January, an 11% increase since 2020. Behind those numbers are real people navigating impossible circumstances made harder by one persistent, systemic barrier: pet-restrictive housing policies.
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For too long, affordable and low-income housing has treated pets as liabilities rather than what they truly are: family members. Breed restrictions, blanket no-pet policies, and excessive pet deposits are disproportionately enforced in housing markets where struggling families have the fewest options. The result is that some of Arizona’s most vulnerable residents are forced to choose between a roof over their heads and the animal that may be their only constant source of stability.
The research on the human-animal bond is unambiguous. A recent survey by the American Psychiatric Association and the American Veterinary Medical Association found that 84% of pet owners report their pets positively impact their mental health, with stress reduction and companionship ranking highest. For families navigating economic hardship, those benefits are amplified. Pets provide purpose, routine and unconditional love at precisely the moment when everything else feels uncertain.
Consider what pet restrictions actually cost: a domestic violence survivor who delays leaving an unsafe home because she can’t find shelter that will take her cat. A veteran managing PTSD whose emotional support animal keeps him grounded, now turned away from transitional housing. A child in a family experiencing homelessness whose dog is the one thread of normalcy in a world turned upside down. A no-pet policy isn’t just an inconvenience for these individuals — it is a direct threat to their safety and recovery.
Many landlords aren’t restricting pets because they want to. New research from Michelson Found Animals’ Pet-Inclusive Housing Initiative confirms that it’s frequently insurance restrictions, not landlord preference, that drive pet policies. Breed-based limitations and size restrictions are widespread across the insurance industry, grounded more in liability fears than in actual observed behavior or data. Those same insurers, however, acknowledge that market and policy forces are shifting toward greater pet inclusivity. Change is possible. But it requires housing providers, insurers, advocates and policymakers to act together.
We’ve built our model around refusing to accept that people must choose between housing and their pets. We embed veterinary social workers inside shelters and service organizations like UMOM New Day Centers, Keys to Change, and Central Arizona Shelter Services. We provide emergency vet care, pet food, temporary boarding and housing navigation support. But our work is filling a gap that shouldn’t exist. The real solution is upstream: pet-inclusive policies built into affordable housing from the start.
Arizona’s policymakers, housing developers and funders have an opportunity to lead. That means requiring pet-inclusive policies in publicly subsidized housing, incentivizing landlords who adopt behavior-based pet screening over blanket breed bans and pushing insurers to modernize underwriting with real data. It means recognizing that the human-animal bond is not a minor amenity issue — it is a determinant of housing stability, mental health and community well-being.
Families in Arizona are already facing enough. A 28% surge in the unsheltered population in 2025 alone. Rising rents. A shelter system under enormous strain. We cannot keep adding barriers that serve no one. A family’s dog should not be the reason they sleep outside.
Pets are family. It is time for Arizona’s housing community to start treating them that way.
Leanna Taylor is the CEO of The Arizona Pet Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to keeping pets with the people who love them during times of hardship and crisis. Learn more at azpetproject.org.