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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Pet restrictions in affordable housing are forcing Arizona families into an impossible choice

Imagine this: you’ve lost your job, fallen behind on rent, and are desperately searching for an affordable place for your family. You find something within budget, meet the income requirements, and then hit a wall. The building doesn’t allow pets. Your dog, the animal that has been your children’s comfort and your own lifeline through months of crisis, is suddenly a dealbreaker.

This is not a hypothetical. This is a conversation we have every single day at The Arizona Pet Project.

Across Arizona, family homelessness is rising at an alarming rate. The 2026 Maricopa County Point-in-Time Count found 611 families, representing more than 2,100 individuals, experiencing homelessness on a single night in January, an 11% increase since 2020. Behind those numbers are real people navigating impossible circumstances made harder by one persistent, systemic barrier: pet-restrictive housing policies.

For too long, affordable and low-income housing has treated pets as liabilities rather than what they truly are: family members. Breed restrictions, blanket no-pet policies, and excessive pet deposits are disproportionately enforced in housing markets where struggling families have the fewest options. The result is that some of Arizona’s most vulnerable residents are forced to choose between a roof over their heads and the animal that may be their only constant source of stability.