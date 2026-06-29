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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

You can’t tell the players without a program. This won’t wait until November. Put it on your front burner while you’re feeling the June heat. Your vote can stop future Novembers from feeling like June.

The two Arizona Corporation Commissioners seeking re-election, Nick Myers and Kevin Thompson, have well-established anti-solar, anti-wind and anti–energy efficiency voting records. Their primary opponent would double down on everything.

Myers/Thompson are Utility yes-men, heirs to a despicable legacy of Utility dark money, Koch Bros. PR machines and calculated misrepresentations.

That legacy?

Set the time machine for 2006, a long time ago and a galaxy far, far away, when Arizona Republicans and Democrats were not mortal enemies.

Current AG Kris Mayes led a Republican ACC majority to proactively address rising temperatures and water scarcities by passing the Renewable Energy Standard and Tariff (REST), giving Utilities 20 years to get onboard with science and increase their renewable energy generation — specifically including rooftop solar — to a minimum of 15%.

REST was never intended as a goal — like you save for a vacation, you go, you’re done. REST was a new beginning.

But to Arizona Power Service (APS) and its parent, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, it looked like the beginning of the end. Every kilowatt-hour of solar energy ratepayers added to the grid was a kilowatt-hour APS wouldn’t be selling — an encroaching bottom-line disaster.