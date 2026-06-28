Later, we learned his needs were even more complex than the district had recognized. He was diagnosed with autism, which helped to better explain why he was struggling. When I tried to have his disability needs properly reflected and tried to obtain the services he needed, I met resistance and hostility instead of support.

The ESA program gave him immediate options and a plan. With ESA, I could finally afford the specialized education, tutoring, and support he needed. The private school he currently attends did not reject him because he has a disability or because he is a minority or because our family isn’t wealthy. It welcomed him, supported him, and works to meet his unique needs.

Today, my son reads above grade level. He can focus on academics for nearly two hours at a time. He has friends. He enjoys basketball and taekwondo. He volunteers in children’s taekwondo classes, and he serves on the tech team at church. Since being on ESA, his standardized test scores have soared. His reading composite increased by nearly 70 percentile points, his math by 41 points, and his writing by 47 points. He no longer needs speech therapy. However, his most important change isn’t based on a test score. My son no longer believes he is bad. He knows he is good because of who he is and how he serves others in our community.

There are currently two ballot initiatives in Arizona seeking to restrict or dismantle the ESA program for over 103,000 Arizona children. The signature gatherers may sound convincing. Their petitions may sound harmless. But families like mine know what is really at stake.