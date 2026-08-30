Prefer us on Google Learn More

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Mark Carney, Canada’s prime minister, delivered a recent speech in Davos, Switzerland, that was a “shot heard around the world” as an epitaph for the old world order of American dominance. It was also a profound repudiation of an American bully. And now Carney says that America is “at war” with its previous friends — and with itself.

“America in decline” is on the lips of people worldwide. The breadth and depth of our decline appears proportional to the breadth and depth of decline in the quality of our leaders. And, by extension, a decline in the quality of those who pick the leaders.

Would it not be delightful if the simple, palpable reversal of our decline would be a dramatic reversal in the quality of our leaders? Just clean house and throw the rascals out — as many of them as possible, all at once, at all levels of governance, in all institutions. Oh, if the reversal of America’s decline were so simple.

A house in need of serious structural repair cannot be salvaged with a broom, a mop, and a little elbow grease. And, the problem may not be just the house itself. It may just be the people who live there. I think “we” the people are responsible for America’s decline. I think the “simplicity”, or not, of the key to the reversal of our decline appears proportional to the breadth and depth of our individual and collective willingness to “admit” our decline, and that our decline is in free-fall.