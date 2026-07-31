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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

A 45-year-old woman, a Mexican national who has lived in the U.S. since age 4, was reportedly arrested and detained by multiple masked immigration agents on North Stone Avenue after attending a hearing at Pima County Consolidated Justice Court involving an infraction relating to a noise ordinance. This is a travesty.

Due to no fault of her own, this person was brought into this country as a toddler. She was raised as an American. She is a member of our community, not a stranger to us. She is now a middle-aged mom who has been living here in Tucson peacefully virtually her whole life. She has successfully raised her children, who are young adults and are U.S. citizens. This matriarch deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.

With good reason, this woman feared filing paperwork to become a U.S. citizen once she had a basis to do so beginning four years ago, because the process would take many years, possibly more than a decade, and could result in her being ejected from the country while it dragged on, having to leave her children, her friends, and her community. She knows no other country than the U.S. She has no home or job or support system in Mexico. She may not have sufficient financial assets to complete the process because of how expensive it can be.

The fact that multiple armed agents in masks apprehended this woman, hauled her away in custody, and took her to a locked detention facility as if she were dangerous was totally unnecessary and intended to instill fear not only in her but in our whole community. This is what fascism looks like.