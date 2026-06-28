We are expanding the way we work with community members to keep Tucsonans safe through Violence Interruption and Vitalization Action (VIVA) our violence prevention and intervention program. Our budget helps Tucsonans find the resources they need through Housing First and our work with our Multi-Agency Resource Manager, all while balancing the delivery of these services with continued enforcement as appropriate.

We invest in additional day trucks for our Fire Department, cut costs by offering more video alternatives to jail during our Safe City Deployments, and make justice more efficient for everyone by expanding our community courts.

We invest $18 million dollars in our city employees as part of our commitment to moving everyone closer to fair, market-rate compensation. We’re taking significant strides and are proud to stand in lockstep on the importance of wage equity at the City level.

We continue to invest in affordable housing and support projects that will become homes for seniors, working families, young professionals, and members of our unsheltered community. We’re doing everything we can at the City level to meet our housing needs with the resources we have, including 1,200 affordable housing units already in the pipeline and continued support from Mayor and Council for further projects to come.

The impacts of the cuts we’re now facing demand more budget leadership than ever at the state and local level. I’m proud of the work my colleagues and I have done together over the past several months to present this balanced budget to Tucsonans. It reflects our values, priorities and commitments to the people of our City.